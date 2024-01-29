Breaking News

Monday Morning News – January 29

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. A few flurries beginning this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. Temperature steady near +1. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

News Tidbits:

  • Once again Bus No1 in Hornepayne serving Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (Hornepayne), Hornepayne Public School, and École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) is cancelled. It has been cancelled from January 29 – February 2
  • Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) have voted 93% in favour of a strike mandate
