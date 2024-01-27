Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – January 27

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -8 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the Adult Learning Prom tonight at the MMCC!
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*