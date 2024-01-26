Friday Morning News – January 26

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +3. Wind chill -3 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle early this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening and overnight. Fog patches. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -9 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Terrifying to hear that about 10,000 patients will be without a primary care provider through the Group Health Centre at the end of May 31. It would be curious to find out the criteria to be de-rostered, and where do they go for care now.
- Confederation College has announced a partnership with the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) to address food insecurity in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. The College’s Culinary Management students are collaborating with the RFDA through the new Food Production course, to prepare, cook, package, and freeze meals for distribution to those in need.
