Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

the highway has been reopened
Jan 18, 2024 at 06:50
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed. The weather alerts for that area have been canceled, and the squall streamers are now directed towards Michigan, so perhaps today the highway will reopen.
Jan 17, 2024 at 07:09
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed.
Jan 16, 2024 at 06:35
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed.
Jan 15, 2024 at 21:18
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed at this time.
Jan 15, 2024 at 11:12
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) has been closed due to poor weather conditions.
