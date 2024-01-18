Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Weather Radar from 6:50 a.m., January 18.

the highway has been reopened


Jan 18, 2024 at 06:50

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed. The weather alerts for that area have been canceled, and the squall streamers are now directed towards Michigan, so perhaps today the highway will reopen.

 

Weather Radar at 7:00 a.m. January 17

Jan 17, 2024 at 07:09

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed.

 

 

Weather Radar at 6:30 a.m. January 16.

Jan 16, 2024 at 06:35

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed.

 

 

Weather Radar at 21:11, January 15.

Jan 15, 2024 at 21:18

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) remains closed at this time.

 

 

Jan 15, 2024 at 11:12

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563) has been closed due to poor weather conditions.

