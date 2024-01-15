Snow Squall Watch (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

4:22 AM EST Monday 15 January 2024

Lake effect snow likely later today into Tuesday.

Hazards: Snowfall amounts possibly exceeding 15 cm.

Timing: Beginning later today and continuing into Tuesday.

Discussion: Lake effect snow bands are affecting areas south of Wawa this morning, and they are expected to move northward later today or tonight. Lake effect snow is expected to continue into Tuesday. Travel along portions of Highway 17 and 101 will likely be hazardous at times. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.