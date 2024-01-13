Winter Weather Travel Advisory Continues (Chapleau – Gogama – SSM – Elliot Lake)

5:25 AM EST Saturday 13 January 2024

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

Hazards: Heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 7 to 15 cm.

Strong wind gusts resulting in significantly reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Timing: Tonight into Saturday evening.

Discussion: Snow is forecast to continue into Saturday. Snow will be heavy at times and will combine with strong northerly winds to reduce visibility.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.