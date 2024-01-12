Winter weather travel advisory (Chapleau -SSM – Elliot Lake)

- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Gogama – Foleyet
- SSM – St. Joseph Island
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.
Hazards: Heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 7 to 15 cm. Strong wind gusts resulting in significantly reduced visibility in blowing snow.
Timing: Tonight into Saturday evening.
Discussion: Snow is forecast to begin this evening and continue into Saturday. Snow will be heavy at times and combined with strong northerly winds will reduce visibility. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
