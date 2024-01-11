SE OPP Wawa – Impaired Charges Laid after Mission Road Traffic Stop

A driver is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop in Wawa. On January 8, 2024, shortly after 10:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting proactive patrol, when officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Mission Road.
Investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Sarah BASARABA, 25 years-of-age, of Timmins was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 12, 2024 in Wawa. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
