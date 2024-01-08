Thunder Bay OPP & Shabaqua Investigate Serious Collision

On January 6th, 2024, around 12:30 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay and Shabaqua Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a serious collision involving a passenger motor vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) along Highway 102 near Intola Road and Townline Road, within the Township of Kaministiquia.

At this time, two individuals have been sent to hospital with injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

Highway 102 remains closed between the Highway 11-17 and Highway 102 junction (Sistonen’s Corner) and eastbound to Townline Road.

As of 8:00 p.m., Highway 102 is now open.