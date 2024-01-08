SSM OPP – Arrests made after Weapons Call

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two individuals with weapons related offences.

On January 4, 2024, shortly after 10:00 a.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to weapons call that occurred on January 1, 2024 at property on Highway 17B in the Town of Echo Bay.

On January 5, 2024, shortly after 3:30 a.m., members from the OPP’s Critical Incident Command, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Tactical Emergency Medical Service, Emergency Response Team, North East Region Canine Unit, Crisis Negotiators, Community Street Crime Unit and Sault Ste Marie Crime Unit were deployed to assist and executed a search warrant on the said property.

A search led to the seizure of a Glock 19M pistol, a Glock magazine with 9mm rounds, drugs suspected to be cocaine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $4600, $3940 in Canadian currency, six cell phones and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Rizwan ANWAR, 23 years-of-age from Ottawa was charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Other Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine

Dan LEZADA, 23 years-of-age from Ottawa was charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Other Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Sault Ste Marie on January 5, 2023, and were both remanded into custody.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members. Operations like these are essential in combating the harmful effects of weapons, illicit drugs, and the associated criminal activities.