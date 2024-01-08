Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10. Wind chill -21 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 40% chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to -6 by morning. Wind chill -15 this evening and -10 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Once again there is no bus for Hornepayne NO1 Route for Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (Hornepayne), Hornepayne Public School, École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne). The bus has been canceled for this week (January 8 – 12)
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Reckless Driver goes through Ice on Wawa Lake - January 8, 2024
- Monday Morning News – January 8 - January 8, 2024
- Happenings at Wawa First United - January 6, 2024