Saturday Morning News – January 6

Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -18 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill near -13.
A winter weather travel advisory in effect for Marathon and points west today. A total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 20 cm is expected to begin early this morning and continuing through tonight, easing by Sunday morning.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget – tonight the ice candles will be lit and placed at the Woodland Cemetery. There will be a fire lit and hot chocolate will be served
- Northern Credit Union and Northwestern Ontario-based Copperfin Credit Union are planning to unite. When regulatory approvals are received, members will then be required to vote on the merger.
