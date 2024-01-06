East Algoma OPP – Forcible Confinement Charges Laid

On January 5, 2024, shortly after 1:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an unwanted person complaint at an apartment complex on Hudson Street in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined the unwanted individual wasn’t a tenant at the apartment complex and wouldn’t leave the complainant’s apartment. The elderly wheelchair bound tenant attempted to leave the apartment several times to get help and was pushed back down forcefully in their wheelchair.

Prior to police arrival this individual had left the apartment complex walking in an unknown direction. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., the accused was located walking southbound on Woodward Avenue and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Eric DUGUAY, 39 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Forcible Confinement

Assault

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 1, 2024.