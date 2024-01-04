Thursday Morning News – January 4

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -19 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Temperature rising to -3 by morning. Wind chill near -11.
