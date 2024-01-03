Wednesday Morning News – January 3

Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow ending late this morning then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Clearing this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to -10 this afternoon. Wind chill -6 this morning and -20 this afternoon.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -20. Wind chill -20 this evening and -25 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Devastating news as AV Terrace Bay announced the temporary idling of the pulp operations due to market conditions. Operations will be placed into a warm idle to make restart easier. Approximately 400 employees will be affected.
