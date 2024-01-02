Tuesday Morning News – January 2

Weather:
- Today – Snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this afternoon. High +1.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Periods of snow beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill -8 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Coyotes have been seen in various areas throughout the community – please keep an eye on your pets.
- Congratulations to Jay Aspin (former MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming) and Sudbury’s Dr. Jo-Anne Clarke who initiated ‘Care of the Elderly’ training program and opened clinics in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay, Parry Sound and James Bay. Both are recipients of the Order of Ontario. The announcement was made by Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario and Chancellor of the Order of Ontario yesterday January 1st. 23 other individuals received the award as well.
- Remember that no ice is safe ice – be careful on all ice
