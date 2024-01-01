Monday Morning News – January 1

May everyone enjoy a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High +1. Wind chill -14 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight with 30% chance of flurries overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near zero.
News Tidbits:
- Coyotes have been seen in various areas throughout the community – please keep an eye on your pets.
- Tickets are on sale for the Hawk Junction Ice Fishing Derby Draw – you could win 1st – $1000, 2nd – $300 or 4th – $200 with a lucky ticket
- Thanks to LP Wawa who donated $15,000 in Community Grants in December 2023. The grants were divided equally and awarded to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation, Children’s Aid Society of Algoma, and the Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association
