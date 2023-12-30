Weather:
- Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon.
- Night – Cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning in the evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 9 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Sam Maki from Thunder Bay. He is the Thunder Bay 50/50’s newest and biggest multi-millionaire, winning $3.98-million in the Christmas 50/50!
- SAH has declared a Parainfluenza Virus 3 (HPIV-3) outbreak on 3B. Effective immediately, we will limit visitors to this unit to ONLY approved Essential Caregivers. All healthcare workers and members of the public (patients/clients and essential caregivers/visitors) are reminded to wear a mask or face covering upon entering Sault Area Hospital or SAH’s Community-based locations. Hospital-approved masks will be provided at all entrances.
Visitors and Essential Caregivers who feel unwell are asked to postpone visiting their loved ones until they are no longer experiencing symptoms. If you have visited and develop symptoms please let your loved ones’ care team know.
- In 2024, the fitness facilities at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre will be undergoing renovations. Take the survey linked below to share your thoughts and inform the decision making process:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/gymreno
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – Saturday, December 30 - December 30, 2023
- Hwy 17S – Open - December 29, 2023
- Morning News – Friday, December 29 - December 29, 2023