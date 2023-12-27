Wawa Christmas Bird Count

Wawa’s annual Christmas Bird Count will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The area where one can count birds is in a 24 km circle centred around Wawa; approx area: West to Michipicoten Harbour, Sandy and Long Beaches; North to Catfish Lake; East to Firesand Creek; South to Driftwood Beach and Bridget Lake.

In order to participate, you are asked to record all the birds you see in a couple of hours, all day, or late into the night – perhaps you will see an owl! You can count while walking or driving (stopping periodically), although perhaps not this year by snowshoeing or skiing. For those who are not mobile, and have a bird feeder – count the different species of birds that come for a snack.

If you are interested, please contact Carol Dersch; either by email or phone, [email protected], phone (705) 852-1055.

For more info on what a Christmas Bird Count is all about: https://www.birdscanada.org/volunteer/cbc/