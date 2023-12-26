Breaking News

Morning News – Tuesday December 26tt

Weather: Freezing Rain Warning

  • Today – Periods of rain changing to freezing rain or rain this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High plus 1.
  • Tonight – Periods of freezing rain. Low zero.

News Tidbits:

  • Yesterday was the second Green Christmas that Wawa-news is aware of. Quite the treat for those motorcyclists who went out for a ride, kayakers paddling Wawa Lake, and an Argo was also seen out enjoying Wawa Lake.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*