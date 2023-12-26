Weather: Freezing Rain Warning
- Today – Periods of rain changing to freezing rain or rain this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High plus 1.
- Tonight – Periods of freezing rain. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- Yesterday was the second Green Christmas that Wawa-news is aware of. Quite the treat for those motorcyclists who went out for a ride, kayakers paddling Wawa Lake, and an Argo was also seen out enjoying Wawa Lake.
- Hwy 631 (White River to Hwy 11) – Closed - December 26, 2023
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) – OPEN - December 26, 2023
- Morning News – Tuesday December 26tt - December 26, 2023