Premier Ford Shares Christmas Greetings

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark the Christmas holiday:

“For Christians in Ontario and around the world, today is a Holy Day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to reflect upon the Christmas message of peace, love and joy.

For others, it’s a time to rest and recharge, come together with family and friends and look forward with hope and optimism. It’s a time to be thankful for all we have and to extend a helping hand to those in need, embodying the Ontario spirit of kindness and generosity.

And this year, while some in our province are feeling the effects of international conflicts, we pray that the spirit of the season brings peace and hope.

As we gather with loved ones, I especially want to acknowledge those working today to keep our people and communities safe, including our first responders and health care workers. Thank you for your service today and every day.

On behalf of our government, Karla and the Ford family, I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe holiday season.”