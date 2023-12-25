In Memory – John Haidarenko

In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather (Didi) who passed away December 25, 2007.

Gone is the face we loved so dear,

Silent is the voice we loved to hear,

Too far away for sight or speech,

But not too far for thought to reach,

Sweet to remember him who once was here,

And who, thought about, is just as dear.

Love: Lynn and Tina

Julie, Kaitlin and Cassandra

Dave, Tracy, Alley and Matthew

Rodney, Cheryl, Mason, McKenna and Marek