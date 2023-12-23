Morning News – Saturday, December 23rd

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High +3.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Temperature steady near +3.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the winners in Hawk Junction’s annual ‘Lighting Up Hawk Junction’:
- 1st – Darlee Hannuksela
- 2nd – Cindy & Michel Lacroix
- 3rd – Ronny & Patsy Bain
