Morning News – Saturday, December 23rd

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High +3.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Temperature steady near +3.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to the winners in Hawk Junction’s annual ‘Lighting Up Hawk Junction’:
    • 1st – Darlee Hannuksela
    • 2nd – Cindy & Michel Lacroix
    • 3rd – Ronny & Patsy Bain
