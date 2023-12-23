In Memory – John Swan Peterson

In Memory of John Swan Peterson, my Dad

1954-2019

Monday, December 23, 2019

There is no one else on earth so special as you were to me.

I hold you forever, my precious Dad, in my heart and memory.

You made me laugh every single day, you really were the best.

And even though you are not here, the time we had was blessed.

I wish I had just one more chance to see that tender smile.

To laugh with you again, my Dad, just for a little while.

So this is not goodbye, and this is not goodnight,

Because you’re still here by my side, holding onto me so tight.