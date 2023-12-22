Breaking News

Morning News – Friday December 22nd

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or drizzle late this morning and this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -6 this morning.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Temperature steady near +1.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to the winners of the Festival of Lights winners:
    • 1st – Bailey Long, 55 Third Avenue
    • 2nd -Judy Schell, 312 Blue Avenue
    • 3rd – Willie Desrochers, 172 Regina Crescent
