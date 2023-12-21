Morning News – Thursday, December 21st

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -19 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -10 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- The Northern Credit Union has shared with the communities it is providing financial services to:
- Wawa – donation of $3,000 to the Wawa Community Food Bank
- Hornepayne – donated $2,500 to the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 194.
- Chapleau -donated $500 in gifts to the North Eastern Ontario Family & Children’s Services Angel Tree Program, and donated $2,500 to the Services de Santé de Chapleau Health Services Recreation Department
- In SSM, the Sault Police has partnered with the Algoma Autism Foundation to have sensory kits in their cruisers to help individuals with autism or other sensory-processing disorders during emergencies. Items in the sensory kits include tinted glasses, earmuffs, Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS) laminates, knitted toques in several different sizes, a soft blanket, markers, paper, and a variety of sensory/fidget toys.
