Breaking News

Morning News – Wednesday December 20

Weather:

  • Today – Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -10 this morning and -17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -17. Wind chill -17 this evening and -27 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Tonight, about an hour after moonrise you should be able to see Jupiter close by. The moon will continue, and will be closes on December 22nd
Brenda Stockton
