Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal MVC

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On December 17, 2023, at approximately 12:45 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment, along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Fire, responded to a serious three-vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and two passenger motor vehicles on Highway 11/17 near Mirror Lake in Shuniah Township.

As a result, a 63-year-old from Longlac was transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for life-threatening injuries; however, later succumbed to their injuries at hospital. All other individuals sustained minor injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.