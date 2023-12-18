Thunder Bay/Nipigon OPP – Investigation continues into fatal MVC

On December 15, 2023, at 5:41 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay and Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments, Shuniah Volunteer Fire Department, and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11-17 in the area of Superior Shores Road involving a tractor-trailer unit and a passenger vehicle.

Highway 11-17 was closed for a significant amount of time as the OPP collision investigators investigated the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A 31-year-old male from North York was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If anyone has any information or dashcam footage from this event, they are urged to contact the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.