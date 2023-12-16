On December 14, 2023, shortly after 10:45 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to assault that had taken place at a residence on Groth Road in Town of Goulais River.
Investigation determined five (5) individuals attended the residence looking for a person that wasn’t at this home. Two of the individuals took it upon themselves and assaulted and threaten the 65-year-old homeowner and three grandchildren ages 15, 16 and 19. After the altercation the five individuals left in blue/grey SUV eastbound on Highway 552.
A short time later, while OPP were on route to Goulais River, officers observed the suspect vehicle southbound on Great Northern Road near Fifth Line and initiate a traffic stop .
As a result, Codie DENIS, 20 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:
- Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm (two counts)
- Uttering Threats-Damage Property
- Assault
Brook-Lynn DAVIS, 19 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:
- Assault
Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on February 12, 2024.
- East Algoma OPP – CAMSaft Program Implemented - December 16, 2023
- SSM OPP – Charges Laid in Goulais River Assault - December 16, 2023
- Hwy 17 (Superior Shores Road, Nipigon) OPEN - December 16, 2023