SSM OPP – Charges Laid in Goulais River Assault

On December 14, 2023, shortly after 10:45 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to assault that had taken place at a residence on Groth Road in Town of Goulais River.

Investigation determined five (5) individuals attended the residence looking for a person that wasn’t at this home. Two of the individuals took it upon themselves and assaulted and threaten the 65-year-old homeowner and three grandchildren ages 15, 16 and 19. After the altercation the five individuals left in blue/grey SUV eastbound on Highway 552.

A short time later, while OPP were on route to Goulais River, officers observed the suspect vehicle southbound on Great Northern Road near Fifth Line and initiate a traffic stop .

As a result, Codie DENIS, 20 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm (two counts)

Uttering Threats-Damage Property

Assault

Brook-Lynn DAVIS, 19 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Assault

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on February 12, 2024.