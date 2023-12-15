SE OPP Wawa – RIDE Check leads to Criminal Charges

A Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check in Wawa has led to criminal charges for one individual.

On December 11, 2023, shortly before 6:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Festive RIDE on Spruce Street in Wawa. Officers stopped multiple vehicles and conducted Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) tests on the drivers. During the course of the RIDE, one driver failed the MAS test, indicating the presence of alcohol in their system.

As a result of further investigation, Kyle FUNK, 31 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 8, 2024 in Wawa. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

When you operate a motor vehicle, you are responsible for keeping yourself, your passengers and other road users safe. Have a plan before you go out and make the decision not to drive impaired. Arrange for a designated driver, call a taxi or stay overnight. If you suspect a driver is impaired by alcohol, drug or even fatigue, please call 9-1-1 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.