On December 7, 2023, shortly before 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of Harassment on Elgin Street in Chapleau.
Investigation revealed the accused violated their release conditions by attending the victim’s residence, and was observed standing nearby, watching the dwelling for an extended period of time. As a result, Leo LEPIANO, 37 years-of-age, of Toronto was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Harassment – beset and watch
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking
- Breach of Recognizance
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in a bail hearing, and was released with a court date of January 22, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- SE OPP Wawa – RIDE Check leads to Criminal Charges - December 15, 2023
- SE OPP Chapleau – Arrest made after Harrassment Complaint - December 15, 2023
- East Algoma OPP – Traffic Stop leads to Charges - December 15, 2023