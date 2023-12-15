SE OPP Chapleau – Arrest made after Harrassment Complaint

On December 7, 2023, shortly before 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of Harassment on Elgin Street in Chapleau.

Investigation revealed the accused violated their release conditions by attending the victim’s residence, and was observed standing nearby, watching the dwelling for an extended period of time. As a result, Leo LEPIANO, 37 years-of-age, of Toronto was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Harassment – beset and watch

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Breach of Recognizance

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in a bail hearing, and was released with a court date of January 22, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie.