Marathon OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal fire

Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are currently investigating a fire that occurred in the Town of Marathon involving a fatality.

On December 15, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment, Marathon Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a structure fire on Sund Crescent in the Town of Marathon.

Upon the fire being extinguished, EMS pronounced an individual deceased. The scene is currently being held and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called into investigate the circumstances of the fire.

Community members can expect a heightened police presence in the area of Sund Crescent while the investigation is being conducted.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Marathon OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.