Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – December 13

RANK WINS G.P.
TAVELLA, Debbie 1 5 5
BLANCHET, Emma 2 3 6
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 3 5
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 2 3 6
LESCHISHIN, Barb 2 3 4
LOWE, Cheri 2 3 6
PARSONS, Rochelle 2 3 5
SPENCER, Diane 2 3 6
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 9 2 5
BUSSINEAU, Denise 9 2 4
MATHIAS, Danette 9 2 6
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 9 2 5
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 0 5

Next Tuesday is a Social/Curling evening for Members. Ladies Curling restarts on January 9th, 2024.

Game Schedule for January 9th, 2023:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm BUSSINEAU KLOCKARS LESHISHIN
BONITZKE PARSONS SPENCER
8:00 pm BLANCHET LOWE MATHIAS
TREMBLAY TAVELLA BURGOYNE
BYE: SPENCER

 

