|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|5
|5
|BLANCHET, Emma
|2
|3
|6
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|3
|5
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|2
|3
|6
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|2
|3
|4
|LOWE, Cheri
|2
|3
|6
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|2
|3
|5
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|3
|6
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|9
|2
|5
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|9
|2
|4
|MATHIAS, Danette
|9
|2
|6
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|9
|2
|5
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|0
|5
Next Tuesday is a Social/Curling evening for Members. Ladies Curling restarts on January 9th, 2024.
Game Schedule for January 9th, 2023:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|BUSSINEAU
|KLOCKARS
|LESHISHIN
|BONITZKE
|PARSONS
|SPENCER
|8:00 pm
|BLANCHET
|LOWE
|MATHIAS
|TREMBLAY
|TAVELLA
|BURGOYNE
|BYE:
|SPENCER
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – December 13 - December 14, 2023
- Thursday Morning News – December 14 - December 14, 2023
- Wednesday Morning News – December 13 - December 13, 2023