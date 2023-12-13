Wednesday Morning News – December 13

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -20 this morning and -10 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill near -12.
- Confederation College has launched their new Green Energy Micro-Credential program. The program, scheduled to begin in January, is designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to enhance facility operations towards Net-Zero.
- It was interesting to see that eight (8) ships took refuge in Whitefish Bay last night to avoid the storm on Lake Superior
