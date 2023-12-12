Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – December 12

Weather:

  • Today – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 7 this afternoon. Wind chill -10 this morning and -16 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Flurries ending overnight then mainly cloudy. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low -13. Wind chill near -19.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*