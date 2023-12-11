LDHC Reports COVID-19 Outbreak

The Lady Dunn Health Centre has reported that the Long Term Care side is now in an COVID-19 outbreak.

The social media post reports, “Residents will continue to be supported by two essential caregivers with morning visitation from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon or in the afternoon from 1 pm to 3 pm. General visitors are not permitted at this time until further notice.”

There has been no changes to visitors to patients in Acute Care.

All visitors must wear masks, as making is now in effect throughout the facility for all visitors.