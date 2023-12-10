Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa – White River) OPEN

Dec 10, 2023 at 08:26

ON511 is now showing that the road has been cleared.

Dec 10, 2023 at 08:00

Dubreuilville Corners at 7:43 a.m.

A notification from ON511 is advising that Highway 17 from Wawa to White River is closed due to a collision.

“Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at Hammer Lake, Algoma, ALGOMA. All lanes closed.”

 

Brenda Stockton
