Hwy 17 (Wawa – White River) OPEN

Dec 10, 2023 at 08:26
ON511 is now showing that the road has been cleared.
Dec 10, 2023 at 08:00
A notification from ON511 is advising that Highway 17 from Wawa to White River is closed due to a collision.
“Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at Hammer Lake, Algoma, ALGOMA. All lanes closed.”
