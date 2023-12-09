Saturday Morning News – December 9

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle in the morning. Periods of rain or snow beginning near noon changing to periods of snow in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near plus 3.
- Night – Periods of snow except periods of rain near Lake Superior in the evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h after midnight. Low -4. Wind chill -9 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- There are two hockey games today. U13 – Wawa Travellers vs Timmins Falcons at 4 and again at 7 p.m. Sunday at 8 am there is another game
- Great day to get some Christmas baking – Joan’s Cookie Walk at 11 a.m. (Legion) and the Wawa Goose Senior’s Centre Annual Christmas Bazaar
