Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or drizzle this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Temperature steady near plus 1. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to Sault Ste. Marie today, be aware that there might be some traffic delays. Highway is one lane in the Alona Bay area due to a transport collision. The highway closure began at 23:29 yesterday,
- Five of Sault College’s School of Natural Environment programs have received national accreditation by the Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada). The seven-year accreditation was granted through the Canadian Environmental Accreditation Commission (CEAC), an independent body that oversees ECO Canada’s post-secondary accreditation program.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – December 7 - December 7, 2023
- Wednesday Morning News – December 6th - December 6, 2023
- Tuesday Morning News – December 5 - December 5, 2023