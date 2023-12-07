Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – December 7

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or drizzle this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Temperature steady near plus 1. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • If you are headed to Sault Ste. Marie today, be aware that there might be some traffic delays. Highway is one lane in the Alona Bay area due to a transport collision. The highway closure began at 23:29 yesterday,
  • Five of Sault College’s School of Natural Environment programs have received national accreditation by the Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada). The seven-year accreditation was granted through the Canadian Environmental Accreditation Commission (CEAC), an independent body that oversees ECO Canada’s post-secondary accreditation program.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*