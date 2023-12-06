Wednesday Morning News – December 6th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill -11 this morning and -5 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries or freezing drizzle. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -4. Wind chill -8 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Jennifer Sarlo and Elaine Johnston were acclaimed to their respective roles as Chair and Vice Chair of the Algoma District School Board
- Congratulations to Patti Bishop and Gina Katagis (both of Sault Ste. Marie) who won the jackpot of $96,432.50 in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation draw
