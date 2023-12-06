It was Giving Tuesday and Wawa YOU GAVE!

The LDHC Foundation was overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses, organizations and individuals last Tuesday. We are still sorting donations and organizing thank yous.

Over $15,000 was raised to support the purchase of capital equipment. We are well on our way to purchasing the items on the “Wish List”. The need for maintenance, updates and new equipment never ends and is necessary so the LDHC can continue to provide excellent healthcare services throughout the area and be able to attract new

physicians.

If you missed Giving Tuesday, our annual Wish Campaign is still in full swing until January 6, 2024.

You can give online (ldhc.com), by mail or in person at the registration desk or foundation office. If you want more information about the foundation or how to donate, contact Alisha Allin, foundation coordinator at 705-856-2335, ext. 3147 or [email protected]

Generous hearts are the key to a healthy future.