Tuesday Morning News – December 5

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill -21 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill -12 in the evening and -22 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Sub lovers will be pleased with the upcoming opening of a Firehouse Subs in SSM. Even better is the community support via equipment, tools, etc that Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada provides to first responders and public safety organizations. It will be located at the Northern Avenue Plaza (Princess Auto/Metro)
- Don’t forget to order your Ice Candles for the 5th Annual Ice Candle Celebration Day on December 26th. You can order your ice candle at the Municipal Offices. You can place your candle yourself, or arrange to have a volunteer place one for you. The deadline to order is December 12th.
