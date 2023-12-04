The Festival of Lights has Begun

17 homes in Wawa and three (3) in Michipicoten River Village “The Mission” have taken up the challenge to be the best lit house in Wawa. Competitors are:

Wawa:

8 Darwin Avenue

116 Churchill Avenue

113 Superior Avenue

27 Birch Street

21 Maple Street

172 Regina Crescent

135 Regina Crescent

3 Beck Avenue

40 Churchill Avenue

33 Third Avenue

66 First Avenue

66 McKinley Avenue

14 St Marie Street

30 Joliet Street

11 Nyman Avenue

The Mission:

307 Brock Avenue

305 Blue Crescent

312 Blue Avenue

You can vote online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WAWAFOL, however you are asked to choose only one (1) favourite, with prizes for the top three picks. Voting ends on December 17th.