Breaking News

The Festival of Lights has Begun

17 homes in Wawa and three (3) in Michipicoten River Village “The Mission” have taken up the challenge to be the best lit house in Wawa. Competitors are:

Wawa:

  • 8 Darwin Avenue
  • 116 Churchill Avenue
  • 113 Superior Avenue
  • 27 Birch Street
  • 21 Maple Street
  • 172 Regina Crescent
  • 135 Regina Crescent
  • 3 Beck Avenue
  • 40 Churchill Avenue
  • 33 Third Avenue
  • 66 First Avenue
  • 66 McKinley Avenue
  • 14 St Marie Street
  • 30 Joliet Street
  • 11 Nyman Avenue

The Mission:

  • 307 Brock Avenue
  • 305 Blue Crescent
  • 312 Blue Avenue

You can vote online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WAWAFOL, however you are asked to choose only one (1) favourite, with prizes for the top three picks. Voting ends on December 17th.

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*