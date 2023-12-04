Monday Morning News – December 4

A/Superintendents Sturgeon and Maville had the pleasure of attending t he Sault Ste. Marie OPP Detachment to present PC’s Madsen, Huckson, Sgt. Posteraro and Ret’d Staff Sgt. Roth with citations, commendations, and retirement awards. Ret’d Staff Sgt. Roth was also presented her retirement badge by her nephew, PC Roth. (tweet at right)

