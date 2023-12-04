Monday Morning News – December 4

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 22 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Hornepayne’s bus NO01 will not be providing service until December 8th. It provides transporation to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (Hornepayne), Hornepayne Public School, École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)
- Very sad to hear of Myles Goodwyn (April Wine) and Chad Allan (Guess Who, Bachman Turner Overdrive) passing this weekend.
-
A/Superintendents Sturgeon and Maville had the pleasure of attending the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Detachment to present PC’s Madsen, Huckson, Sgt. Posteraro and Ret’d Staff Sgt. Roth with citations, commendations, and retirement awards. Ret’d Staff Sgt. Roth was also presented her retirement badge by her nephew, PC Roth. (tweet at right)
