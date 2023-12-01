Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – November 30

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|3
|3
|BLANCHET, Emma
|2
|2
|4
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|2
|4
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|2
|2
|2
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|2
|2
|4
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|2
|4
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|2
|2
|3
|SPENCER, Diane
|2
|2
|4
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|2
|2
|2
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|10
|1
|3
|LOWE, Cheri
|10
|1
|4
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|10
|1
|3
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|0
|4
Game Schedule for December 4, 2023:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|MATHIAS
|BONITZKE
|LOWE
|TAVELLA
|TREMBLAY
|BLANCHET
|8:00 pm
|SPENCER
|KLOCKARD
|BUSSINEAU
|PARSONS
|BURGOYNE
|CHARBONNEAU
|BYE:
|LESCHISHIN
