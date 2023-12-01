Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – November 30

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 3 3
BLANCHET, Emma 2 2 4
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 2 4
BUSSINEAU, Denise 2 2 2
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 2 2 4
MATHIAS, Danette 2 2 4
PARSONS, Rochelle 2 2 3
SPENCER, Diane 2 2 4
TAVELLA, Debbie 2 2 2
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 10 1 3
LOWE, Cheri 10 1 4
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 10 1 3
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 0 4

 

Game Schedule for December 4, 2023:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm MATHIAS BONITZKE LOWE
TAVELLA TREMBLAY BLANCHET
8:00 pm SPENCER KLOCKARD BUSSINEAU
PARSONS BURGOYNE CHARBONNEAU
BYE: LESCHISHIN
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*