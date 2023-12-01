Friday Morning News – December 1

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill -14 this morning and -4 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -6 this evening and -13 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Centre for Addiction and Mental Health has launched a new toll-free, three-digit suicide prevention helpline. You can call or text 988 to reach a trained suicide prevention responder 24/7, 365 days a year from anywhere in Canada. You can also call/text if you are worried about someone else who may be at risk of suicide.
- The Ontario Government is planning to relocate the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place. “The business case confirms that the relocation will save Ontario taxpayers $257 million over a 50-year period when compared to the cost of remaining at the current site and will also provide a greater share of space for programming than is the case at the current site. The decision to move the centre was also supported by the Ontario Science Centre board, which voted in favour of the move in April 2023.”
- The Hornepayne School will receive lighting upgrades. The upgrades were approved as part of 2023-2024 Algoma District School Board Capital Projects
