Weather:
- Today – Flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -6 this evening and -15 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Sault College Athletics has announced that the Sault College Cougars will kick off its inaugural season in the summer of 2025 in the Canadian Junior Football League
- Congratulations to the U18A Wawa Legionnaires – champions last weekend at the Steel City Tournament
- Congratulations also to the Chapleau Huskies (Wawa, Dubreuilville and Chapleau youth) who bring home the U15HL Gold from the Steel City Tournament
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – November 30 - November 30, 2023
- Wednesday Morning News – November 29 - November 29, 2023
- Tuesday Morning News – November 28 - November 28, 2023