Wednesday Morning News – November 29

Weather:
- Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the morning. High zero. Wind chill -10 in the morning.
- Night – Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill -5 in the evening.
News Tidbits:
- Feed Ontario (a network of 1,200 food banks and other organizations that address food insecurity) has released alarming new data showing that food bank usage in Ontario is up 38%, compared to 2022.
- The Ontario government is implementing new rules for real estate brokerages, brokers, and salespersons, effective December 1, 2023, that will give Ontarians more choice in the real estate trade process by allowing a brokerage to disclose the details of competing offers. They also include an updated Code of Ethics to strengthen professional obligations related to integrity, conflict of interest and the prevention of fraud.
