Tuesday Morning News – November 28

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning. A few flurries beginning early this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High -5. Wind chill -16 this morning and -10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Temperature rising to -2 by morning. Wind chill near -10.
News Tidbits:
- There have now been three storms and three highway closures between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie due to weather and poor road conditions
- NOSM is seeing some board changes. Joy Warkentin, NOSM University’s inaugural Chair, will be succeeded by Sue LeBeau effective January 1, 2024. At the same time, Virginia May “Mae” Katt will move to Vice-Chair, succeeding Mark Hurst in the role. After five years of leadership, Dr. Sarita Verma, NOSM University’s inaugural President, Vice Chancellor, Dean and CEO, has declined the offer of reappointment with NOSM University. Dr. Verma concludes her term in June 2024. A search committee will be established by the NOSM University Board of Governors.
- The SAH has appointed Dr. John Heintzman as Chief of Staff (Jan 2, 2024), and is welcoming three new physicians:
- a full-time radiation oncologist,
- a part-time endocrinologist, and
- an anesthesiologist joining the surgical team in the spring.
